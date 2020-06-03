Joyce Finona spent about two hours on Saturday trying to file a federal unemployment claim, having been on furlough every other week as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't see how it's a simple program," she said.

Finona is one of the nearly 7,000 who have started filing an initial unemployment claim from Saturday to Tuesday.

After the initial claim, applicants have to log back in every week to certify that they are still unemployed, furloughed or still getting reduced hours.

Finona logged on for another hour on Tuesday to try to get the salary data right in her application.

"There is no edit for the salary input," she said, adding that the questions on salary and dates have been unclear and confusing.

Finona said she emailed and called the Guam Department of Labor for assistance on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

She was asked to wait for an email or a phone call from a Labor representative to help with her challenges in the online application, she said.

"If I personally am stuck in this program, it's not easy for many others," she said. Finona's also been trying to help others go through with their application.

She's not the only one facing challenges.

Applicants have taken to social media to share their frustration – from what they described as confusing questions to being kicked out of the site if they try using a phone instead of a laptop or desktop computer.

Issues 'being worked on'

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Tuesday said there will always be human errors, plus any program this huge and complicated, and pushed out so fast, will always have bugs and glitches.

"The bugs are always being worked on as users flood the system and they are discovered," he said.

One of the biggest problems, he said, is that people forgot they once had a username and password on hireguam.com, and those are needed for a PUA claim.

"The sensitivity of the personal info and fraud protections we need to ensure that it really is the claimant asking for the reset and not someone unauthorized – there's a lot of money at stake. Once we know it's the right person and verify the contact info, we send them a temp password to use," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

The system has withstood the influx of online applications since the soft launch on Saturday.

"Never worried about the system crashing, just people understanding the application," Dell'Isola said.

Other common mistakes are inputting the wrong Social Security number, not knowing their employer's "corporation" name, and misunderstanding the phrase "start of unemployment," which is the day the worker lost his job, got furloughed or started getting pay cuts.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6,804 initial claims had been filed, Dell'Isola said.

He asked for a $924 million budget for the unemployment programs, based on an estimated 38,000 workers directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor released an initial $276 million.

As of Tuesday morning, 23,064 workers have been laid off, furloughed or got reduced hours, according to information from 1,240 employers via hireguam.com.

That's nearly 61% of the initial estimates of affected workers.

Need help?

The Guam Department of Labor added more ways to address any inquiries with unemployment assistance.

For email inquiries regarding login issues, such as username and password reset, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov.

For inquiries regarding claims or weekly certification issues, email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.

Call 311 or (671) 735-0527~32.

Social media updates regarding Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are also posted on GDOL's Facebook (@guamdol) and Instagram (@dolguam) accounts.

"Due to the high volume of calls and inquiries, GDOL asks for the public's continued patience and understanding as it stands up its processing center and training for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program," the department stated.

There is not set date yet when the processing center, located at Guam Community College, will open especially for those who do not have internet connections to file unemployment claims.

On Guam, qualified workers could receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July, and up to $345 a week after that through the end of the year.