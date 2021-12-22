High court denies double pay appeal

Steve Topasna, an officer with the Guam Police Department, and other essential government workers who have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will not be getting the double pay they’ve been fighting for in the local court.

The high court denied the appeal in the double pay lawsuit on Tuesday.

“Because the Superior Court did not abuse its discretion in its analysis of Topasna’s claim for paid leave under DOA Rule 8.406, we affirm its decision and order denying Topasna’s petition and the resulting judgement,” Justices with the Supreme Court of Guam stated.

Topasna argued the lower court misinterpreted the Department of Administration personnel rules and regulations in holding that he and similarly situated government employed were not entitled to release from their work duties, with pay, and without charge to leave, during the state of emergency declared in response to the novel coronavirus.

The police officer sought to be compensated at double his regular rate for the essential work performed during the state of emergency.

A notice of appeal was filed in June 2020 after then-Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola denied Topasna's petition to mandate the government of Guam into paying double pay.

Sukola stated that under that rule, "Topasna is only eligible for double pay or compensatory leave for hours he works while 'the other employees are on excused leave.”

"In failing to demonstrate that the Guam Police Department is closed and failing to allege that other Guam Police Department employees are on excused leave status, Topasna has failed to meet his burden in demonstrating that Rule 8.406(C)(2) applies to him,” Sukola’s order stated.

The argument

Topasna initially filed his lawsuit in May 2000, seeking to compel the government of Guam to compensate essential employees with double pay for hours they are required to work during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

Topasna alleged the government failed to comply with the Department of Administration’s Personnel Rules and Regulations that requires double pay for essential employees, such as police officers and medical personnel, when the governor declares an emergency and most GovGuam workers are sent home but continue to get paid.

Prompting the lawsuit was Attorney General Leevin Camacho's opinion, which found government workers would not be eligible for double pay compensation because the agencies they work at were not closed.

Under Rule 8.406 of the personnel regulations, Camacho wrote in his April 14 opinion, an employee is entitled to receive double pay or compensatory leave credits when three elements are met as stated in the government's personnel rules: 1.) the governor has declared a state of emergency; 2.) the facility where the employee works is closed; and 3.) the employee is still required to report to work in order to provide essential services.

Attorney Tom Fisher, representing Topasna, had pointed to the more than $2 million in double pay paid to Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority employees could bolster Topasna’s case.

“If the government of Guam has made payment for double pay, that seems to indicate the government of Guam understands our position and frankly agrees with it,” he stated last year. “I was pondering whether the government of Guam is even going to oppose this. Why would GovGuam take a position adverse to their own employees?”