The Supreme Court of Guam has dismissed a petition filed by former University of Guam professor Michael Blair Ehlert.

Ehlert, 58, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct and is serving his 18-month prison sentence. He sought reinstatement to his position as an associate professor at UOG, an administrative hearing, back pay, and attorney’s fees and costs.

The Superior Court previously dismissed the petition due to lack of jurisdiction. The high court, in an opinion by Justice F. Philip Carbullido, Chief Justice Katherine A. Maraman and Justice Robert J. Torres affirmed the dismissal.

The court first found that Ehlert’s failure to file his claim pursuant to the Government Claims Act made his petition futile. The court also ruled Ehlert did not timely file his petition seeking review of an administrative hearing.

"With respect to his claims against the union, the court found that Ehlert had failed to state a claim for mandamus relief, as he did not identify a ministerial obligation of the union in his petition. For that reason, mandamus relief was unavailable to Ehlert against the Union," a Judiciary of Guam press release stated.

In October 2017, a jury found him guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In November 2014, Ehlert hosted a party at his beachfront Ipan residence where alcohol was consumed.

At some point in the night, some party-goers, including the victims, made their way to the beach near the home, where Ehlert touched them inappropriately.

He registered as a level 1 sex offender on June 12, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.