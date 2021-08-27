Brandon Michael Acosta may be set to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder and rape of 15-year-old Timicca Jadean Nauta, but he is still fighting his conviction.

Arguments on his appeal were heard before justices of the Supreme Court of Guam on Thursday.

A jury convicted Acosta on a charge of murder, multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary and aggravated assault.

Defense attorney Randall Cunliffe argued that the case should be sent back to the lower court.

"In order to be convicted of criminal sexual conduct, the victim must be alive at the time of perpetration of the act. The theory of the defense was that the victim was not alive and there was no evidence that she was alive, and therefore sought a judgment of acquittal on the criminal sexual conduct charges," said Cunliffe. "They were a person when they were alive. They are now dead. They are not a person anymore. Life ends upon the stopping of the heart and when you are not alive, generally, you are considered not to be a person. We call them a dead person, but technically they are not."

Prior to the conviction, the defense had moved for acquittal on that same argument, but the lower court denied the request.

Under the influence of meth

Acosta was a neighbor of the victim. Court documents described that night, in 2018, as a burglary gone wrong, committed while he was under the influence of meth.

"There was testimony of the defensive strike on her hand. The fact that there was the blood splatter on the wall. I thought there was at least some evidence that potentially could support a theory that she was alive at the time of the assault," said Associate Justice Robert Torres.

"Then the argument would be that she was assaulted and then stabbed or was she stabbed and then assaulted? There is just no evidence of what occurred first. ... When she died would be pure speculation on the part of the jury," Cunliffe said.

The defense also argued that the apparent confession that police investigators got from Acosta shouldn't have been allowed to be presented to a jury during trial.

"During questioning (by police), although he waived his rights, he never made a statement of what happened for a significantly long period of time. Then the police officer started manipulating him with his faith and his loss of his son," Cunliffe said. "The officer had a religious saying on a board in his office, which I find to be rather unusual. He saw that and started asking about it. When they were talking to him about his dead son, the officer said to him you must freely confess to be forgiven. He's overbearing him on his religious beliefs here. We believe his statement was not of his rational intellect or free will."

'Most damning evidence'

Associate Justice Katherine Maraman asked: Acosta's semen, found on the victim – isn't that "the most damning evidence?"

"Certainly, that is damning evidence, your honor ... but it could have been that he had consensual sex with a minor underage," Cunliffe said.

Prosecuting attorney Jeremiah Luther contends the jury was right to convict Acosta.

"On June 16, 2018, police responded to a scene that could only be described as horrific. The 15-year-old victim was found kneeling over her bed with massive lacerations to her upper body."

Teen tried to fend off attacker

"The defensive wound on her hand demonstrates that at one point she had the presence of mind to try to fend off this attack," said Luther.

"Even if this court rules that the (sexual assault) allegations require proof beyond a reasonable doubt for a live (person) only requirement, the jury still could've concluded based on the evidence that was presented that the defendant entered the victim's room with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. ... The amount of injury to the victim ... there is more than sufficient evidence for a rational juror to conclude that the defendant's goal in mauling the victim was to accomplish this sexual act or to cover up the sexual act."

Regarding Acosta's confession, Luther said, "There was nothing in the record that indicates that the officer was not doing anything but having a genuine religious conversation with the defendant."

The justices will make their decision at a later date.