High court overturns game room robbery conviction

A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a game room three years ago won his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Justices overturned the robbery conviction for Jonovan Michael Cruz on Monday.

Cruz was convicted of second-degree robbery along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He argued, in part, that a Superior Court judge allowed the prosecution to “introduce evidence of other robberies because they felt it was necessary.”

The prosecution did so despite objections by Cruz's attorney. Doing so was prejudicial to the defendant, court documents state.

The high court ruled that the trial court made an error in allowing the jury to hear the “weaker and less satisfactory evidence.”

Additionally, the high court found that this also undermined Cruz’s substantial rights to a fair trial.

The case was remanded back to the lower court.

Cruz was arrested following a string of robberies in 2017.

He was accused of going into the RU Game Room in Dededo while wearing a mask and holding the cashier at knife-point before robbing the game room of $6,000, the prosecution has stated in court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Guam police alleged that Cruz was involved in a string of robberies to include at the Dairy Mart in Mangilao and Winner Game Room in Dededo.