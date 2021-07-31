A man who was convicted by a jury of a drunken driving charge has lost his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Justices affirmed the conviction of Erty Yerten on Friday, agreeing with the Superior Court decision that the police officer who arrested Yerten had reasonable suspicion to pull him over.

One day in 2018, police officer Jon Derrick San Nicolas heard over the police radio around midnight that an anonymous tip was called in of a possible drunken driver on the road.

The officer spotted Yerten’s car and activated his police car's lights. Instead of stopping, Yerten made a left turn and ran a red light before he pulled over into a gas station, court documents state.

Yerten opened his door and was seen falling to the ground. The officer saw the driver had bloodshot, watery eyes and had a strong odor of "an intoxicating beverage," according to court documents.

Yerten refused to take a field sobriety test, the court documents state.

The defendant attempted to get all evidence thrown out at the start of his trial in the Superior Court of Guam, alleging that the arresting officer lacked reasonable suspicion to stop him.

But the lower court denied the motion, as his request was filed after the court-imposed deadline.

The high court ruled that the Superior Court did not abuse its discretion by declining to hear the untimely suppression motion.