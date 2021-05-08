High court to weigh whether governor has exclusive quarantine authority

Justices of the Supreme Court of Guam will weigh the governor’s quarantine case after oral arguments were presented on Friday.

Arguments were made by the governor's legal counsel, Public Defender Service Corporation, the Guam Legislature’s legal counsel, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wants the Supreme Court of Guam to uphold the government’s authority to quarantine inbound travelers in its effort to protect the public's health.

“The issues in this case have grown. Now this case will impact the future of our island in the face of unprecedented public health emergencies. But at its core, the primary issues in this case remain the same. Specifically, what standard should the trial court use in reviewing challenges to quarantine orders during the COVID-19 pandemic?” said governor’s legal counsel Leslie Travis.

“It’s the governor’s position that to the extent that the Emergency Health Powers Act purports to delegate that authority to the Superior Court of Guam – they can’t. The Legislature can’t delegate any more authority than they actually possess, and in this case the (Organic Act) does not give the Legislature power over quarantine. That power vests in the governor pursuant to the plain terms of the Organic Act.”

She contends the courts' review of the governor’s policy violates the Organic Act.

Attorney Brian Eggleston, Public Defender Service Corporation, said, in part, “the governor is advancing a significant broader view of her own power.”

Eggleston argued passengers are being held and detained on just an executive order.

Public defenders have been court-appointed to represent incoming passengers.

'Legislature shares power over quarantine'

“The Legislature shares power over quarantine. Second, the 9th Circuit's analysis demonstrates that, just as the Legislature maintains concurrent authority over the hospital, it maintains concurrent authority over quarantine. Third, the Legislature submits that the quarantine provisions are lawful exercises of its police power and do not unhinge (the) governor’s quarantine authority because they do not prevent her from accomplishing her duties,” said attorney Ana Won Pat Borja, Guam Legislature legal counsel. “The governor does not hold exclusive power over quarantine.”

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte had noted in September 2020 that the Department of Public Health and Social Services, in its failure to provide quarantined passengers with information on their right to petition to get out of government quarantine facilities, was denying residents their fundamental civil liberties.

There have been changes in the quarantine process since those first few cases were argued successfully, and the travelers, mostly local residents, were allowed by the court to complete their quarantine at home.

Currently, travelers have the option to get tested on their sixth day of quarantine in a government facility. If they test negative, they can go to their homes to complete the 14-day quarantine. Also, while at the airport, travelers are provided with information about their right to an attorney if they disagree with the quarantine.

The governor's legal counsel said, “The governor has the ultimate responsibility under the Organic Act. The Legislature can pass laws but they can’t pass laws inconsistent with the Organic Act. … The bottom line is there are checks to the governor’s authority. She has ultimate authority to determine the quarantine policy on Guam, but she is still subject, as everyone is, to the Constitution.”