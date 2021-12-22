High court voids gaming licenses

After more than a decade of legal battles, the Guam Supreme Court has ruled about 1,200 electronic gaming devices were illegally licensed, and upheld a lower court decision to void the machines' licenses.

The case spans multiple governors, Legislatures and attorneys general, and saw the executive branch disagreeing with the government’s own lawyers over whether these machines were legitimately licensed.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho, who inherited the matter from his predecessor, lauded the opinion issued late Tuesday.

“It is both rewarding and humbling to finish the work that was started 13 years ago. The hard work and dedication of our Litigation Team made today’s successful outcome possible” Camacho stated in a release. “The court’s opinion affirms the position that this office has taken since day one: Gambling devices cannot and should not be licensed in Guam.”

While the Supreme Court disagreed with the Office of the Attorney General on the Legislature’s authority to delegate the promulgation of rules to license electronic gaming devices to the Department of Revenue and Taxation, the high court agreed with the office’s argument that the rules were not made in compliance with local transparency requirements under the Administrative Adjudication Law.

Justices disagreed with lawyers representing the owners of these gaming devices, which include Liberty machines and others, who made several contentions the machines’ licenses are valid.

Part of the gaming operators' argument was that lawmakers intended for Rev and Tax to be exempt from public disclosures when promulgating licensure rules because they authorized the department to make them “notwithstanding” other local laws.

According to the Supreme Court, this common statutory provision generally applies to laws that conflict with proposed legislation, which they did not find in this case. Justices mentioned the lack of evidence of senators’ desires to exempt these licenses from standard requirements.

The court also shot down an argument that subsequent legislation offered a legal “cure.” Two laws cited by lawyers for gaming machine owners were passed in the 27th and 32nd legislatures.

Justices wrote, “If the Legislature believed the regulations were valid, then it could not have intended to ratify the regulations; there would be no need to do so.”

The lawsuit stems from legal actions between the AG’s office on one hand and gaming operators Atlas Amusement Enterprises, Darryl Styles who does business as D&D Games, and Guam Music Inc. on the other side.

Chief Justice F. Phillip Carbullido and Associate Justices Robert Torres and Katherine Maraman penned the decision. The case was argued before the high court in April.

No immediate enforcement

According to the AGs office, because the case was brought under an examination of Guam law, there’s no avenue to appeal this opinion in the federal judicial system.

Enforcement of the voided licenses is not expected immediately, however.

As part of the standard appellate process, there is a window for the Supreme Court to receive a request to reconsider its opinion, the AG's office confirmed with The Guam Daily Post.