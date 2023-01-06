High power bill causes airport to overspend

The Guam International Airport Authority closed out November 2022 over budget, and a lot of the excess had to do with contractual services such as power.

During the GIAA board meeting Dec. 29, 2022, the airport's comptroller reported expenses exceeded airport revenues.

"Year-to-date total concessions revenues are 3.4% above budget while, … charges are below the budget estimates by 38.3%,” GIAA’s acting comptroller, Antoniette L. Bautista, reported to the board.

Year-to-date expenses in other categories, such as charges inclusive of contractual and non-air contractual services also closed out above budget.

To put the numbers into perspective, GIAA Deputy Executive Manager Ricky Hernandez explained some of the overspending is due to higher utility rates.

“We’re still challenged with higher-than-expected power costs, that’s what’s contributing to the increase in the contractual services,” he said. "The main difference is the contractual services, she mentioned it was above what we budgeted for by 9.7%, that represents about a little over $300,000 over budget.”

Like island residents, GIAA has seen an increase in the cost of power, despite usage being about the same.

“Because we would typically spend $400,000 to $500,000 for power, now it’s $700,000 to $800,000. But, the kilowatt usage is pretty stable compared to the same months in prior years - with the exception that, it’s a little bit higher because we have the third-floor corridor, which adds several hundred thousand square feet,” Hernandez said.

The additional cost of powering the corridor and other new advancements at the airport racks up $10,000 in power costs that weren’t anticipated, Hernandez said.

While he jokingly remarked that the $500 rebate provided to GPA customers probably wouldn’t help, he did note that the airport is doing what it can to reduce power costs.

“We are taking some action in terms of trying to address that,” he concluded, “we will continue to look at the contractual services closely to see how we can lower that.”

The airport is looking at reducing power costs by examining what may be pulling a lot of power, he said.

“The temperature in the terminal, we want to make sure it’s comfortable but not freezing, so we can save some power there. But also our conveyance systems and possibly taking some offline, which may help with lowering preventative maintenance costs. Those are just some things that we are doing," Hernandez said in regard to the airport's larger contracts.

While reducing costs is important, Hernandez said, the airport also must ensure that it can accommodate roughly 50,000 travelers a month.