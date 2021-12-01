High risk of rip currents along east reefs and beaches

Tropical Storm Nyatoh, which is southwest of Guam, continues to whirl up rough seas.

A surface trough extending from the system is bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The Marianas can expect wetter conditions and cloudier skies through Wednesday night.

At 1 a.m., the tropical storm was located 13.1 degrees north latitude and 137.2 degrees east longitude, about 510 miles west of Guam. It was moving west at 7 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through late tonight. Dangerous rip currents are expected for east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Large east-northeast swell will cause surf to reach heights of up to 9 feet through tonight.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore and call or wave for help. High surf will also cause localized beach erosion.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to avoid hazardous surf until conditions subside. Practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.