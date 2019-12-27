High risk of rip currents in effect; avoid hazardous seas

You might want to take a look at the weather forecast before making any concrete plans for the beach this weekend and throughout the kids' Christmas vacation from school.

The National Weather Service (NWS), Guam Weather Forecast Office is warning residents of a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Thursday morning.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, officials stated in a press release. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east facing reefs and on some beaches such as Ritidian and Gun Beach, the high risk of rip currents could extend to north facing reefs.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water. If swimming, avoid dangerous currents and swim near a lifeguard if possible. Never swim alone. If caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current. Rip currents are life threatening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid hazardous seas, until conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.

