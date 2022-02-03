High risk of rip currents through Friday night

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, in effect through Friday night.

Dangerous rip currents are expected for east-facing reefs of the Marianas, according to a press release from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. Reefs and coastlines facing north to northeast may also see heightened rip currents.

A small craft advisory is still in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 a.m. Friday. Northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, and seas of 8 to 10 feet are expected.

Safety precautions

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

• Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water.

• Never swim alone.

• Swim near a lifeguard. If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense are urging residents to avoid east-facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside. Also, exercise caution along north to northeast coastlines. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.