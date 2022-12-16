This Christmas break, public high school students have the opportunity to gain skills and certification in construction trades through a partnership between the Guam Department of Education and the GCA Trades Academy that began in 2014.

"It initially started as a pilot program and became my baby throughout the years,” said Elizabeth Aguero, GCA Trades Academy program administrator. "The students we’ve encountered every year have made huge impacts in not only my life, but the lives of our instructors. It’s such a good feeling when I see students from 2014 still come up to me and say, 'Hi, Ms. Liza. I miss you so much.' I would’ve thought they would’ve forgot about GCA Trades by now. I love them all. They’re all amazing kids and they’re all hard workers!”

The program made a huge impact on 18-year-old Joseph John Cruz, he said. He went through the program in the summer of 2021 and now works for Smithbridge Guam.

“I started during the summer and then went to the program and continued every Saturday for about four or five months," Cruz said. “They taught me skills that I could use in the field, but it also bettered my social skills. I got to learn how to communicate with others and work as a team better."

It’s a story of success Aguero said she has seen repeatedly over the years.

"We have many students, who have gone through our program and finished all three levels, who were offered jobs upon graduation. We have a few who are with Black Construction, making more than $20 an hour. … We also have a few who are in the (food and beverage) industry who are also considered their site safety person, and get paid a little more than others in the industry,” she added.

The program is open to students in the ninth and 12th grades, as well as recent graduates from GDOE schools and participating private schools. Students can register for one of two courses, Core Curriculum or Construction Craft Laborer Level 1.

The Core Curriculum course covers topics including basic safety, introduction to power tools, introduction to construction drawings and basic rigging. It also provides the foundation for upper-level courses.

Once students successfully complete the Core Curriculum class, they are able to register for the Construction Craft Laborer Level 1 course, which focuses on building materials, properties of concrete, site layout, differential leveling, foundations and slab on grade.

The courses are only two weeks long, but are designed for maximum student retention.

"(The) classes start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Students must pass both a knowledge test and practical test to move to next module. Apparently, our students absorb so much with our ability to provide them hands-on training,” Aguero said.

That training will be benefit the student’s future, according to Cruz.

"I myself learn better with my hands. And so, I saw it as an opportunity to learn the way I like to learn. I really liked it because the hospitality was really welcoming. I would go there and not want to leave,” he said.

"Upon completion of the Core Curriculum, students will receive a National Center for Construction Education and Research certification reflecting the skills and knowledge needed for construction careers that employers recognize and consider when hiring,” GDOE stated in a press release.

“With my credentials being national credentials on my resume, I was able to put down the website and my number so they could see all my credentials and that really made it easier. NCCER being a national registry, it was a pretty big factor in me being able to work straight out of high school,” Cruz said. “It would have been almost impossible without the Trades Academy program. It really helped a lot.”

He’s been working full time for Smithbridge for two months now as a crane technician and Cruz said the program continues to pay off.

“It plays a big factor to this day, not only in the work I do, but how I live my life. These guys made a really good and big impact in my life,” he said. “There’s no other experience like it and you will really enjoy it and be glad that you did it."

The program, funded by a U.S Department of Education consolidated grant, will begin Dec. 19 and end Dec. 30.