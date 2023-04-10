High school students can spend summer break learning trade

As students near the end of the 2022-2023 school year, some may be wondering how to spend their summer break.

The Guam Department of Education, in partnership with GCA Trades Academy, announced in a press release an open registration period for their 2023 summer session classes.

High school students interested in exploring construction trades are encouraged to register for the training: Summer Break Opportunities in Construction Trades Certification. The cycle of classes begins next month.

Students will have the opportunity to learn from experts and get hands-on work experience in one of three courses offered this cycle, the organizations said in the release.

According to a release from GDOE, the courses offered are:

Core curriculum, which covers topics such as basic safety, introduction to power tools, introduction to construction drawings and basic rigging, and provides the foundations for upper level courses.

Construction craft laborer, level 1, which covers building materials, properties of concrete, site layout, differential leveling, and foundations and slab on grade, and may be taken after successful completion of core curriculum.

Construction craft laborer, level 2, which covers carpentry, ironworking, electrical, welding, heavy equipment and cranes, and may be taken after successful completion of core curriculum and level 1 of construction craft laborer.

“Upon completion of the core curriculum, students will receive a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certification reflecting the skills and knowledge needed for construction careers that employers recognize and consider when hiring,” GCA Trades Academy stated in its release.

Any students interested in participating are advised to contact their respective school counselors for more information on applying. Registration forms also may be emailed to liza@gcatradesacademy.org or lcbamba@gdoe.net.

This year's summer break sessions are set to begin Tuesday, May 30, and will run through Tuesday, Aug. 1.