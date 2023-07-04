A group of students on Guam are now ready for the upcoming In-School Youth Employment Program held this summer, after completing the 2023 Workplace and Internship Readiness training last week.

In April, the first of two student groups completed the workplace and internship readiness training sessions. With both groups now trained, 76 high school juniors and seniors are now prepared to begin their six weeks of paid employment in hand-picked private sector jobs related to their interests, according to a release from the Guam Department of Labor.

The objective of the training, which had students commit to a 32-hour course taught by instructors at Pacific Human Resource Services Inc., was to "provide youth with workplace readiness training, occupational skills training, and summer employment experience," GDOL stated.

David Dell’Isola, director of GDOL, credited participants for their upbeat attitudes in the face of delays.

“Despite some minor setbacks that delayed the start of the In-School Youth Employment Program this summer, the students were eager to learn and work and remained positive," Dell’Isola said. "They all showed such an interest in preparing for today’s workforce, like how to apply for a job, put together a resume, workplace ethics, and maintaining employment."

The program is held throughout the year and is open to students enrolled in 11th or 12th grade.

‘Stepping stone’

Students including senior Limiah Kae G. Padrones of Simon Sanchez High School shared their appreciation for the training.

“This is a really big stepping stone for all of us, especially as we begin a new chapter in our life," Padrones said. "This experience has a really positive impact for us in the workforce to be able to pursue our careers, so we want to say thank you."