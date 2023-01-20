High school juniors and seniors from Guam Department of Education schools and private schools are participating in campus tours of the University of Guam and Guam Community College. Tours began Jan. 13 and will continue through Feb. 10 to allow students a firsthand look at what college life has to offer.

Students will be able to get a feel for higher education by touring campus facilities and interacting with students and professors.

“They’re able to see what we have to offer and have a feel of the environment of how going to college will feel, ... giving them a sense of belonging, ... and help them relieve some anxieties,” GDOE's Virginia Manglona told The Guam Daily Post.

Students from a few high schools have attended tours at GCC, which began Jan. 13 and conclude Jan. 24. The UOG tours start Jan. 25 and continue through Feb. 10.

“They take them around to the different programs they have to offer, kind of giving them insight on how a classroom would look, and this is such a good time because sessions are going on,” Manglona said.

Along with touring classrooms, students will visit important areas on each campus including student centers and libraries.

“The instructors or professors will give them a talk and give them an idea of what the course will provide," said Manglona. "If (they do) not take this type of program or degree, maybe there are other programs the colleges have to offer.”

Although the classrooms may look similar to those in high school, Manglona said, students will find that, at the college level, classes move at a different pace and are instructed in a different manner.

She said that during the current GCC tours, the younger visitors are being shown around campus by current college students as well as staff.

It is to the students' advantage that current college students will be their tour guides, said Manglona, because the high school students will be able to ask questions of those who are closer to their own age and get a firsthand perspective on the transition ahead.

“They can give them insights," Manglona said. "They can give them ideas and be able to answer some of their questions on how they also had gone through transitioning from high school to college life.”

Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instructional improvement, said in a release from GDOE, “Visiting our local university and college campuses will help many of our youth develop a vision for their future that may include attendance at one of these institutions, especially if they may be the first generation in their family to attend college."

For more information, email Virginia Manglona at vqmanglona@gdoe.net or call 671-300-1252.