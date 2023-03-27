High schoolers learn about college at fair

Bright-eyed juniors and seniors from every high school on the island attended the first in-person college fair held at the University of Guam since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students attended breakout sessions Thursday that encompassed topics including application processes, financial aid, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and the language of college, along with presentations by representatives from the University of Guam and Guam Community College, which gave information on what the local institutions of higher learning have to offer.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with several students that morning who were eager to learn more about the various opportunities the college path can open up for them.

“For the mass majority of my high school career, I felt like we weren’t really exposed to a lot of different colleges. And mostly, the processes that you have to undergo before choosing a college or even getting into one. And I feel like events like this kind of help the students understand what they need to do prior to going into college,” said Alana Mesa, an 11th grade student from Notre Dame High School in Talo'fo'fo'.

Mesa said she wants to study biochemistry, so eventually she can go into medicine, specifically pediatrics, specializing in pediatric anesthesiology.

“For my undergrad, it doesn’t matter too much to me (where I go). I like UOG. If I were to go off island, (I’d) probably go to University of Florida,” said Mesa, explaining that she has a lot of family in that area, which would make the transition more comfortable.

“I’m really hoping to speak with college students to sort of understand how they cope with burnout because that’s a really big issue right now.”

Mesa also said she was interested in how to interact with people who come from a lot of different backgrounds.

“Because I come from a very small school, so we kind of already know each other.”

Plans for military service

Camille Borja, also a junior at NDHS, attended the event as well.

“I’m very invested in my future and the possibilities that these colleges can offer me,” said Borja. She told the Post she is interested in attending college off island, where she can pursue a career in psychiatry, while also being a part of the military.

“I feel like if I pursue a college education off island, I can bring it back to Guam and help those on Guam with what I want to do,” she said.

Borja said she wants to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I want to learn more about the opportunities these colleges have to offer, as well as their psychology programs. And if I do not get into military school, I can at least go to a college that I want to go to with a good psychology program and affiliate with their Air Force or Army ROTC,” she said. “I’m taking the ASVAB tomorrow and then I’m taking the SAT twice before the new school year starts,” she said, referring to the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery and the college entrance test.

Zavien Martinez, an 11th grade student from Father Duenas Memorial School, also said he was considering enlisting in the military.

“I just want to see my opportunities and how far I can go,” he said. “I’m interested in joining the Air Guard ... Try to stay close to home, but also be serving,” Martinez said of the Guam Air National Guard.

A successful fair

The Post also spoke with Virginia Manglona, Guam Department of Education program coordinator, who said the first day of the college fair went well.

“We had approximately 300-plus students from all six GDOE high schools (and) Guam Adventist Academy. The sessions went pretty well. We got good feedback from the students and even the advisers and counselors.” she said.

According to Manglona, the college fair generally happens at the beginning of the school year, which can give some advantages for students still in the early planning process for college.

“(Sometimes) students are hesitant to go and find out this information because they don’t want to be asking the wrong people the wrong questions. But, with this fair, they have an idea. And they know what processes need to be done to get there. And not just say, 'I don’t want to go to college and pursue an education,' because they don’t know where to go for help,”

The event also allows enough time for high school seniors and juniors to prepare themselves and their families before going off to college.

“These kids are our future, definitely, and at least if we nurture and teach them now, they’ll be able to carry that on to all the younger ones - their siblings, their cousins, their friends and anyone out there.”