High winds of up to 28 mph are causing dangerous ocean conditions and have prompted surf and small craft advisories. Additionally, the National Weather Service have placed the island under a weather watch through Tuesday, and officials urge residents not to do any outdoor burning as fires can quickly spread out of control.

A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense said a high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are expected along north facing reefs are expected. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injury.

There's also a high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Tuesday afternoon. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Strong rip currents will be life threatening along north and east facing reefs.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. East winds of up to 28 mph and seas of 6 to 9 feet will produce hazardous conditions for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.