High surf advisory in effect for Mariana Islands until Wednesday

Multiple swells generated by the remnants of distant Typhoon Surigae will prolong hazardous surf conditions for the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office, according to a press release, issued the following:

• A high surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 a.m. Wednesday. A high surf advisory means high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Hazardous surf of 8 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected, especially along west and north facing reefs.

Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. The community is advised to avoid venturing out along north and west facing reefs and beaches. Large breaking waves can knock people down and cause serious injuries. Strong rip currents can drag people out to sea.

• A small craft advisory remains in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Southwest winds of 5 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet along the coastal waters of the Marianas are expected. The multiple swells generated by remnants of Surigae will produce large, choppy seas, causing the operations of small craft to be difficult. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense advise residents and visitors to avoid hazardous seas, especially north and west facing reefs and beaches, until conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.