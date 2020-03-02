Large surf along east facing reefs are creating strong and frequent rip currents.

The National Weather Service and Weather Forecast Office Guam said the following advisories remain in effect:

A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Thursday night. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Along east facing reefs, surf of 8 to 10 feet will maintain a high risk of rip currents.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water. Never swim alone. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim out of a rip current by swimming parallel to shore then back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current. Strong rip currents are life threatening.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. East winds of 15 to 20 knots with frequent gusts to 25 knots, and seas of 8 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to avoid east facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs. Rip currents are life threatening.

Visit the following links for the latest information:

· NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

· NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

· GHS/OCD Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/

· GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/