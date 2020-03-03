High surf leads to warnings of hazardous conditions

Large surf along east facing reefs are creating strong and frequent rip currents.

Additionally, the National Weather Service and Weather Forecast Office Guam has issued a small craft warning through Tuesday morning. Boaters, particularly those operating smaller vessels, are encouraged to avoid boating in hazardous conditions.

Guam will experience winds from the east at 17-23 mph with frequent gusts to 28 mph, and seas of 8-10 feet. These will generate hazardous conditions for small crafts. A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Officials additionally urge boaters and swimmers alike to be aware of marine conditions before going out into the water.

There also is a high risk of rip currents in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Thursday night. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Along east facing reefs, surf of 8-10 feet will maintain a high risk of rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water. Never swim alone. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim out of a rip current by swimming parallel to shore then back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current. Strong rip currents are life threatening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid east facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.