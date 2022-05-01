The increased cost of construction and the discovery of endangered snails at the site of what would be the expanded Simon Sanchez High School will likely mean fewer classrooms.

“(The) current amount of funding available to the project would leverage about $65 million in costs,” said Jon Fernandez, Guam Department of Education superintendent, referring to a 2013 law authorizing funding.

But, in the nearly 10 years that’s since passed, constructed costs have escalated.

“As we are going through the project and the modifications that we are starting to have to do, we’re anticipating that the cost estimate would be about $138 million, that includes a construction base estimate of $121 million and then an alternate bid construction estimate of $17 million.”

Fernandez said these numbers are tentative and GDOE is working to bring the costs down.

However, GDOE may still need additional funding to proceed with the project.

The base bid includes construction of classrooms, offices, cafeteria, the gym, the library, access roads and parking and a track and football field. The alternate bid includes the auditorium, ROTC range, credit recovery facility, solar panels, rainwater catchment and landscaping elements.

Endangered snails

One change is removing proposed classrooms from the southwest corner of the campus where federally protected native snails were found. The discovery has kept the design phase at 60% for the last couple months. Scaling back would also reduce construction costs.

On Friday, Tanaguchi Ruth Makio Architects told Guam Education Board members that to get to 90% completion requires adjusting the design to accommodate the endangered snails.

Fernandez said they also had the option of moving forward with the current proposed design, which would mean finding a new habitat for the snails.

“I think the options of relocating the colony would take too long, I heard an estimate of two years,” Fernandez said.

Instead, they’re going to adjust the design, leaving the southwest corner of the lot untouched so they can move forward.

The 90% target timeframe is scheduled for approximately May 26, he said.

GDOE needs to reach the 90% target so officials can issue an Invitation for Bid for the next phase.

“Basically, seek out bidders who are willing able contract, finance and lease-back a new school to GDOE. Included in the contract will also be maintenance over the timeframe of the lease which would be 30 years,” Fernandez said.

While the modifications will mean 16 fewer classrooms, Fernandez noted that student population at the school is smaller than what was originally envisioned.

“We were originally designing this school for a much larger population than we had back in 2013,” Fernandez said. “But we also recognized that enrollment has fallen and is projected to stay at a lower level.”

Safe habitat

The group of snails is thriving at the site. Architects said Guam is the last island where these specific snails can be found and they are federally protected.

TRMA Principal Architect Michael Makio said there are efforts to locate a public property on Guam that can serve as a protected habitat for the snails.

The snail is listed as one of 23 endangered and threatened species throughout greater Micronesia as a result of habitat loss, military expansion and training, invasive species and climate change, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity.

Recently, a legal victory was secured by the Center for Biological Diversity and Blue Ocean Law against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, resulting in the protection of critical habitats for the 23 endangered species.

Fernandez said an update on the project will be provided next month.