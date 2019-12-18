Congressman Michael San Nicolas said the territory is positioned for "historic relief" in the Medicaid program as a Dec. 21 deadline looms to avoid a federal government shutdown.

San Nicolas said provisions in Bill HR 1865 would give Guam a federal matching rate of 17% local to 84% federal for fiscal year 2020 and 2021. Historically the matching rate has been 45% local to 55% federal – a disparity that local elected officials have raised for years with the federal government.

"The reduction in local match is a dramatic savings for our people, as it will cost us half as much in local dollars to provide the same care," said the congressman. "With our hospital in desperate need of funds, this matching relief means more dollars can go directly to GMH to resolve critical issues they are facing."

As action on this new federal legislation is being considered, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has been in discussion with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS officials recently asked Public Health how much additional funding is needed to carry Guam’s Medicaid program through to February.

Without that assistance, the existing funds are expected to run out this month.

“We will definitely finish that amount before Dec. 20,” said Theresa Archangel, the chief administrator for the Division of Public Welfare at Department of Public Health and Social Services. “We only have a small amount."

Archangel said the agency has been talking to federal officials about the situation of thousands of Guamanians covered by Medicaid.

“They just asked us how much we would need (and) we provided a figure so we’re hoping they’ll be able to provide additional funding,” Archangel said.

Bill increases federal match funds

According to San Nicolas, the federal bill also includes an increase in the allotted cap on federal matching funds available. San Nicolas said Guam's cap of available Medicaid funds would raise almost tenfold to $127 million for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

With the exception of temporary increases that are now expiring under the Affordable Care Act, Guam's cap of available Medicaid funds would be limited to $17 million to $18 million.

"Not only does this potential matching environment give us the ability to double our buying power, the cap increase allows us to further leverage our Medicaid health care spending to ten times what it otherwise would have been," San Nicolas said.