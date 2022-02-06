Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed a bill into law that allows for businesses to haul heavier loads on Guam’s roadways.

Public law 36-74, formerly Bill 83-36 creates “designated haul road highways,” major thoroughfares that allow for vehicles, inclusive of items being transported to be up to 95,000 pounds. The measure was authored by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes.

The previous law only allowed for weights of up to 80,000 pounds, which will still be the case for all other roadways not designated for the higher weight.

Approved haul highways according to the legislation, are Routes 1, 8, 11 and 16, along with other highways designated by the director of the Department of Public Works “as they are reconstructed for heavier use.”

“Designated haul road highways” must also have a “reconstructed lane in each direction and a higher standard design recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration,” according to the statute.

Proponents of the changed assert that the previous weight restrictions added to costs, by requiring additional trips, trucks or trailers in order to move goods between the island’s port and businesses like food wholesalers and construction supply warehouses.

The now-stricken previous laws were enacted in response to requests from the local government, which advocated that lighter loads help with maximizing the lifespan of road improvements, and to delay when upgrades or prevent when repairs will be needed.

Longer vehicle-trailer combinations are now allowed on these designated roadways as well. The four highways allow for a truck to be, inclusive of any “load and load holding devices,” to be 85 feet, compared to 65 on other roads.

Exemptions permitted

The law authorized DPW’s director to approve special permits for exceptions to how large or heavy a vehicle and its cargo can be.

Any vehicle, including load holding devices attached to it, must obtain a special permit if its dimensions exceed 15 feet tall, 8.5 feet wide or 85 feet long or designated highways and 65 feet long on other roads.

Likewise, vehicles that exceed the now-higher weight restrictions for haul highways, or those needing to move cargo above the limits for normal rose can also receive a special permit approving the transport.

How much the permits will cost, remains to be seen, however.

The new law repeals a section of local statute that assess a $50 fee for single trip permit for oversize weights and loads, and $100 for a continuous trip permit. Now, DPW will be tasked to promulgate rules and regulations to establish a fee schedule, and other rules “it may deem necessary or appropriate” to administer the policy.

Any changes to fines and penalties for not complying with weight and size limits will also be proposed by DPW, within the next 6 months, as mandated by the new law.

All rules are to be promulgated under the Administrative Adjudication Act, which calls for public hearings, legal review, approval by the governor and consideration by senators.