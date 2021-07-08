Highway Patrol officers enforce speed limit in Dededo
Dontana Keraskes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Officer being investigated in fatal Tamuning shooting
- 'My dad was shot'
- Verification of residency required to apply for 'All RISE' financial aid
- Manila-bound flight returns to Guam shortly after takeoff
- GPD: Captain under investigation after gun goes off accidentally
- Two arrested in Home Depot theft
- RISE Act guidance expected this week
- GovGuam makes plan for increased Child Tax Credit
- Surveillance video released in deadly officer-involved shooting
- Investigators: Knife found at scene of deadly Tamuning shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Very early in the morning after our July Fourth, and on Independence Day in the U.S. mainland, we at The Guam Daily Post received messages. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
For the last two weeks I have talked about the Sunshine Law and how difficult it is for an average person to try to get justice. The Open Gove… Read more
- By Ken Leon-Guerrero
Most of Guam’s medical practitioners are good at what they do. I know that from personal experience. I had several chronic health issues that … Read more