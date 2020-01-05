A man who was among a group of hikers fell approximately 100 feet into a cavern and died on Saturday, according to the Guam Fire Department.

Just before 11 a.m., the man fell into a cavern while hiking with a group to Talofofo caves. He was believed to be in his 50s or 60s, but his name hasn't been released.

GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly said, "Due to the severity of the injuries from the fall, CPR was withheld."

Rescuers wrapped up efforts to recover the man at past 4 p.m.

The Guam Daily Post learned that when rescuers found the victim he didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. After informing medical control of the seriousness of his injuries, lifesaving measures were withheld.

The hike involved about 40 people divided into four groups. The hikers didn't know someone was missing until they got back together and made a head count.

Hikers are urged to be cautious when navigating Guam's caves and falls.

On Aug. 25, 2019, a 50-year-old man died after he fell at Talofofo Falls.

In August 2018, a 15-year-old high school student drowned when he was swept away in a flash flood during a hike to San Carlos Falls.