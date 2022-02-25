A 35-year-old woman fell about 30 feet while with a group of hikers Friday morning in the Cetti Bay hiking trails.

The injured hiker was airlifted to the Naval Hospital Guam.

At 10:06, a.m., rescue units responded to Cetti Bay following a call about an injured hiker, according to the Guam Fire Department.

According to the hiking party, the 35-year-old woman fell approximately 30 feet. On foot, rescuers were able to reach the patient at 11:25 a.m. and initiate medical care.

Working in close coordination the Coast Guard Command Center, a Navy HSC-25 helicopter was requested. The patient was hoisted by helicopter and transported to Naval Hospital Guam at 12:25 p.m.

The remaining hikers are making their way back to the trailhead with GFD Rescue personnel, according to GFD.