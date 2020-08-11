Several hikers spent their Sunday morning improving the hiking trail at Pågat in an effort to make the trail clearer and safer for anyone wanting to explore that area.

Hiker Andy Topasna said he led a group of two dozen people while another hiker, Dave Lotz, led a second group.

"The issue that the trail had was there's markers for multiple trails. So what we did was we made one clear trail with markers and all the other trails ... that could be confusing, those markers were removed," Topasna said.

In addition to marking one clear trail, Lotz said the group also removed trash along the trail and in Pågat Cave, as well as some tree branches that might be a danger to people. Some of the branches and debris found throughout the trail were used to block pathways that might confuse hikers, Lotz said.

"We thought it was important to keep hikers safe," he added.

There have been multiple reports of hikers getting lost on the trail and needing rescue.

Topasna said signage was also put in place to clearly lay out where hikers should go. The group began at about 8:30 a.m. but whole process only took a couple hours. Most of the time was spent on preparation, making signs, he added. Different groups took on different tasks.

"We still had fun in there too. It wasn't all work," Topasna said.

He added a shoutout to Home Depot, which donated the supplies for the project.