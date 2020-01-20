Hikers rescued in Inarajan

A planned hike in search of a waterfall ended with a rescue in Inarajan on Sunday evening.

The Guam Fire Department helped rescue and locate six adults and one minor who went hiking in the afternoon.

One of the hikers, who did not wish to be named, said the group had planned to see a waterfall but eventually got separated into three groups.

She said they had tried to follow the stream but ended up lost.

They contacted 911 and fire rescue personnel were able to locate the group and bring them to safety around 8:30 Sunday night.

"We're safe," she said.