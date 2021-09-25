Junior Larry Hillbroom admitted to federal drug charges filed against him in Idaho.

Hillbroom, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He is being held at the Bonner County Jail awaiting sentencing in federal court in Coeur d’Alene scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.

Hillbroom, and others, were accused of smuggling the drug through international airports between North Idaho and Guam and Palau in 2015 and 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Authorities said Hillbroom and his co-actors used several different methods to smuggle the drugs, including concealing it in shampoo containers and carrying the substance on themselves.

After arriving in Guam and Palau, Hillbroom would apparently work with locals to sell the meth.

Morgan Kenney, 35, and Zachary Craig Carlson have since admitted to their part in the drug conspiracy. Sean Robert Wathen, 49, who was also indicted with Hillbroom, awaits trial in November.

In a news release, acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bonner County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Idaho State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service, which led to charges.

The meth conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1 million and at least three years of supervised release, Post files state.

Hillbroom is one of the four DNA-proven children and heirs of DHL founder Larry Hillblom. Hillbroom won a share of $90 million from the $550 million estate left behind by his father though he's been reported to have said his fortune has shrunk.