Manpower - that is what the State Historic Preservation Office needs in order to address issues related to historical sites and findings spanning the entire island, according to State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan, who appeared before lawmakers during a continued oversight hearing Tuesday.

"Hawaii has been able to develop their SHPO's office to 42 employees strong. And I've got nine able bodies. Six of them with (State Archeologist) John Mark Joseph doing reviews, trying to review all these permits and all that, two admin and me," Lujan said. "The audit that was done a couple years ago says we need 17, and we're on our way. I've been fighting, fighting, fighting for more archeologists, more technicians."

But as Lujan made his statements, Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the legislative committee on Guam preservation and self-determination, stated that it has been two and a half years since Lujan became the SHPO "and we have not once seen a request for expansion" of personnel. Lujan denied that assessment.

"I have not been silent about it, but I will do as you request," he answered, referring to Nelson's request for a staffing organization, which the senator said is to help get the SHPO the personnel it needed.

Later, near the end of the hearing, Nelson noted that three years ago, the SHPO was given funding to increase its workforce. Lujan started his response with a short chuckle.

"An attempt was made to, number one, establish an account through (the Department of Administration). I think that was done ... There's clarity that needs to be made because I'm not sure if that's a one-time deal or an annual deal," Lujan said. "I've been working with (Guam Preservation Trust) on that transfer. Not sure if they're having some difficulties as far as receiving their allotted amount from DOA ... But yes, that has been also an effort that I've been trying to accomplish as well."

Lujan asked lawmakers to review the funding. Nelson said it is meant to be an annual allotment but promised to look into the issue, before later concluding the hearing by saying that lawmakers looked forward to helping the SHPO obtain additional manpower as well as any assistance the office might need with reaching out to the community, including if they need to advocate for improvements to the SHPO website.

The oversight was continued from the initial meeting in late April in anticipation of Lujan's return from active-duty military service. Carlotta Leon Guerrero served as acting SHPO in his absence, but could not attend the initial hearing due to medical reasons.

Recent discovery of ancient remains

Under Leon Guerrero, SHPO received criticism for initially refusing to disclose the discovery of ancient human remains within the construction site for the Marine Corps base that's being developed in Dededo.

Leon Guerrero previously took a stance that "the authority to disclose such records belongs to the U.S. Department of Defense or the Department of the Interior."

With the governor's signal for disclosure, SHPO confirmed that an archeologist for the military provided a preliminary report that confirmed the discovery of 12 remains of Guam ancestors from the Latte Period at the site of the Marine Corps base construction. These ancestors probably used their teeth as tools and they chewed betel nut, according to the preliminary report.