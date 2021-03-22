Histories of Farming and Agriculture on Guåhan exhibit to be showcased at CHamoru Village

Guåhan Sustainable Culture will be showcasing its most recent project, Ginen i Gualo’, at its newest location in the CHamoru Village.

The exhibit will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on March 27.

The in-person exhibit tells the various stories of the “Histories of Farming and Agriculture on Guåhan” and will include traditional expository posters, pictures and video presentations, will educate the island’s community and encourage networking and building relationships to strengthen interest of farming on island, according to a press release from Guåhan Sustainable Culture.

The event also will feature creative ways for participants to interact with the various exhibits.

“We’re excited about sharing GSC’s project that celebrates Guam’s farming history with the community and we think it’s important to create ongoing interest by creating various ways for the public to interact with our farming community, so it’ll be a fun and educational experience for everyone that attends,” said Michelle Crisostomo, GSC president.

Consistent with ongoing COVID-19 precautions, participants will be given 20 minutes to tour the exhibit, and 10 individuals at a time can be accommodated.