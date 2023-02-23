A man pleaded not guilty to charges related to a May 2022 hit-and-run, without the assistance of an attorney.

Tyrone Elliot Oates, 60, appeared Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries as a third-degree felony and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

Oates is a suspect in a hit-and-run case involving a tractor-trailer hitting a male pedestrian at about 2 a.m. May 10 on Route 1 across Day Buy Day store in Piti.

He was charged in December and was subsequently released from confinement.

In the past two months, Oates was tasked with finding an attorney to represent him for his arraignment hearing, but it was rescheduled when he showed up to court without one.

On Wednesday, Oates once again appeared without an attorney and Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan stated he was not going to reschedule the hearing, which meant Oates had to represent himself. With several other defendants to be called, Quan instructed Oates to watch the hearings and “take notes” before being called again at the end of the docket.

In the other hearings, as Oates watched, the deputy director of the Public Defender Service Corp., John Morrison, explained the reasoning for choices made in the hearing, such as pleading not guilty and waiving the right to a speedy trial.

When Oates was called, Quan went through the process step by step and gave Oates options for what he would be asking for in the hearing.

Oates pleaded not guilty, waived his right to a speedy trial and requested all discovery or evidence in the case.

After Oates entered his plea and waived his right to a speedy trial, Quan said, “You now have time to find a lawyer.”

Court records show that Oates needed to retain a lawyer because he made too much money to be appointed a public defender to represent him.

Auto-pedestrian collision

When officers with the Guam Police Department arrived at the scene of the crash, they saw a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer with damage and suspected blood on the driver's side of the car. A witness later told them he saw a man exit the Lancer shortly before the witness heard a loud bang and “saw the victim laying on the ground with blood around his head,” according to court documents.

The witness reported seeing a large truck take a right turn after it hit the man.

Oates was later interviewed and allegedly told officers he had been “reaching for a clipboard that fell while he was driving and that he didn't realize he was drifting until he felt the truck hit something.”

Oates said thought he hit a tree, but when told he struck a person, he said he felt “heartbroken” and, had he known, he would have stopped to check on them instead of driving away, charging documents stated.

The case will continue before Judge Vernon Perez.