The attorney general responded to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ characterization of his letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje, in which he opposed Bill 33-37, the measure that aims to provide raises to government-employed lawyers in the public defender's office.

Moylan has hit back with a characterization of his own.

“The NACDL is a hit piece that threatens the safety of this community, plain and simple,” he said.

The AG’s response was made after a release by the NACDL was issued on March 8, which asserted that Moylan was “stacking the odds” by leveraging his power as the AG to gain legal advantages at the expense of the average citizen.

“Attorney General Moylan’s letter undermines public and political trust in our justice system and disavows the constitutional tenets that guide our profession,” the NACDL wrote. “Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty and every person is entitled to a defense. The attorney general’s disrespect for the critical role defense attorneys play in our adversarial system shows a fundamental misunderstanding of these bedrock principles at best, and a complete disregard at worst.”

“This is nonsensical gibberish,” Moylan told The Guam Daily Post, pointing out that “institutions” are created and regulated by the Guam Legislature.

“As an attorney general, I am only a law enforcement officer for Guam's laws. I am not part of the legislative branch of GovGuam. And therefore, (I) have no ability to 'stack the odds,' because I do not pass laws. The NACDL has its facts, law and entire hit piece directed to the wrong person. Their article should have been directed to our senators, who actually set salaries and pass our laws.”

Pay raise for defense attorneys

Bill 33-37, introduced by Sen. Roy Quinata, aims to ensure public defenders appointed to indigent clients receive the same pay raise as prosecutors to improve the recruitment and retention of qualified criminal attorneys.

“The criminal defense attorneys and all government attorneys already received their 6% pay increase last year in 2022, courtesy of the Guam Legislature and the taxpayers,” Moylan said. “The Guam Legislature decided in their wisdom to 'level' the playing field against criminals, who they perceived had an advantage over the law-abiding residents in our villages. They did so expressly by creating an incentive of a 15% salary increase, so long as an attorney serves us as a criminal prosecutor.”

Guam has seen a shortage of both private and government attorneys. Many have retired, left the island or shifted to different jobs. Moylan said the issue the island faces is a “simple supply-and-demand problem.”

The NACDL expressed “outrage” that Moylan, a fellow member of the Bar, “would resort to fearmongering and hyperbole.”

The statement was made in reference to Moylan’s Feb. 9 letter to Terlaje, in which he noted a problem he believes exists with Bill 33-37.

Moylan said the “bill poses a clear and present danger to the protection and safety” of the community.

Moylan told the Post, the group's “outrage” is misplaced and over-dramatized.

“This national organization is made up of criminal defense attorneys (and) promotes their self-interested agendas and is out of touch with what our Guam Legislature considered and passed for all government attorneys and the former AG,” he said.

The NACDL said Moylan’s letter undermines public and political trust in the justice system and disavows the constitutional tenets that guide the profession.

“Justice is best served when skilled, resourced, and equal adversaries meet on a level playing field. The AG seeks to stack the odds, by degrading the institutions that serve as a check on government power and prosecutorial misconduct,” the NACDL said.

Moylan, however, stood firm.

“My letter dispels the false pretense by explaining the history, rationale and logic behind first the 6% pay raise for all government attorneys before I took office in 2022 and then the reason why only criminal prosecutors received a 15% incentive pay,” he said.

Moylan told the Post that his election is the result of voters deciding they wanted an AG who was the “toughest” on crime and called the NACDL “out of touch with Guam and Guam's voting public.”

He also contended with the NACDL claim that his stance on Bill 33-37 disrespects the role defense attorneys play in the judicial system.

“Bill 33-37 undermines what the former Guam Legislature expressly decided, that criminal prosecutors who protect us are important and need to be sufficiently staffed so that we can live safely in this community,” he said.