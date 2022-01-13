The Legislature has appointed new counsel to temporarily fill the vacancy left after attorney Ana Won Pat Borja resigned.

On Jan. 11, the Legislature swore in attorney Darleen E. Hiton. Her appointment will help ensure senators are able to move forward with their work in the coming session.

“I am grateful for Attorney Hiton‘s willingness to step into this role to assist us as legislative counsel pending the Legislature’s selection of a permanent Attaché Legislative Counsel,” Speaker Therese Terlaje stated in a press release.

Attachés are traditionally sworn in after a vote by the Legislature during an inaugural session at the start of the term, however, Hiton will be temporarily filling in for the vacancy left by the former counsel in accordance with the Legislative Standing Rules, according to the press release.

Won Pat Borja was unanimously selected to serve as the Legislature’s legal counsel in 2019, and was tapped to continue in that role when the 36th Guam Legislature convened for the first time in January 2021.

Borja’s resignation was followed by assistant legislative counsel, Stacy Salas whom Terlaje said will stay on until the end of this month.

The speaker has noted that session is expected to proceed as planned on Jan. 21.

Work continues with Hiton

Meanwhile, the work of selecting a permanent attaché will be considered under separate action by the entire Legislature, apart from the temporary appointment to address the immediate vacancy.

Hiton has been an active member of the Guam Bar Association since 2003, and a graduate of Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College, according to the press release. She has represented government agencies, private businesses, families, and individuals in a variety of work, including business transactions, real estate, probates, civil litigation, criminal litigation, procurement, and personnel issues.

Hiton’s familiarity with Guam law, ability to draft legislation immediately, review bills, and to opine on the organicity of legislation will be a great benefit to the Guam Legislature during the interim, the press release states.

“Our Legal Bureau and Central Staff continue their diligent work to ensure that we are prepared for public hearings and for the upcoming January session,” Terlaje stated. “I am looking forward to working with Attorney Hiton and a productive first session of 2022.”