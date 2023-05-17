Hofmann confirmed to sit on GVB board

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann will join the Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors after lawmakers voted to confirm his appointment to the post last week.

Hofmann was appointed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to sit as the Mayors' Council of Guam representative on the GVB board. He will fill the space left by Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco.

As Guam’s tourism levels remain well below pre-pandemic levels, GVB’s board had to postpone last week’s meeting due to a lack of quorum, which would be eight members.

The departure of Mayor Paco and others, and the resignation of former board Chair Milton Morinaga, come after more than a year of tension and accusations between GVB’s board and agency management.

Hofmann will bring the GVB board up to nine members, short of the 12 allowed by law.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said Monday that management will continue to work with all directors, no matter who is appointed or elected to the board.

“We welcome Mayor Hofmann and anticipate his contributions with the rest of the board members will assist in our ongoing tourism industry recovery efforts,” Perez said.

Senators need to act on the appointment of two other gubernatorial appointees: Kyona Rivera, a youth member, and Rachel Pei Ling Tan, Mid Pacific vice president of operations.

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez accused board members of ethical violations and violations of the Open Government Law, and a subsequent investigation was launched. The board has since begun the search for another general manager and alternate legal counsel.