Like many other traditions this year, Guam's annual Christmas display at Skinner Plaza can only be enjoyed from a distance.

The administration announced this year's event, "A Christmas W.I.S.H. - Wishing our Island a Safe Holiday." It's a drive-through display at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña. Residents can go see the display but can't leave their vehicles. Strict adherence to health and safety protocols will be enforced at all times, according to the press release.

The display will be illuminated from 6-8 p.m. Fridays to Mondays. The display will be lit from Dec. 4, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021. Officials said in observance of the governor's Executive Order 2020-41 and Department of Public Health and Social Service guidance, there will be no official lighting ceremony or entertainment.

“The spread of COVID-19 brought loss, fear, and uncertainty for many of us. While this drive-through holiday display cannot measure to our traditional celebrations, we hope it serves as a beacon of hope for our community, especially as we begin to feel the excitement of the new year and the optimism of a vaccine,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“In times of crisis, we are often reminded of what’s most important in life. During the holiday season, Governor Lou and I ask that you and your families celebrate safely and stay vigilant,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “As we continue to wear our masks, watch our distance, and wash our hands, let us remember who we are doing these for — our families, our friends, and our entire community.”