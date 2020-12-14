Holiday safety: Make sure doors are locked

Dededo resident Omar Baldemor thinks back three years to a time when he pulled up to his home and saw a complete stranger there, looking inside.

"My family was home," said Baldemor. "It just so happened when I drove in, he was right there in my living room patio, just staring into my home. There was a confrontation between myself and the person."

Luckily, nothing was taken from his property and his family was safe.

But that was the moment he got involved with the Neighborhood Watch group in Dededo.

"It raised the awareness that it is no longer the stereotype of cat burglars who would wait for the middle of the night or when you are at work to do these criminal acts," he said.

He's now a captain helping to lead his neighbors.

"It's a team effort" he said.

Remain vigilant

During the holidays, Baldemor said, he's all too familiar with the criminals who take advantage of residents who are either away from their homes or out shopping and leaving gifts in their cars.

"It's always good to ... make sure your doors are locked, your belongings are kept inside, away from the windows. Out of sight is what we always like to emphasize," he said. "What we always like to post on our Neighborhood Watch program is never leave valuables exposed, especially during the holidays. We would always like to encourage people, car owners and shoppers, that if they don't need to be in more than one place to shop, do your best to always keep your belongings."

Baldemor reminds the community to remain vigilant.

"We tend to forget that the moment you leave those newly purchased items in your car to go to another location, you are more prone to being robbed," he said. "If they can double back, then double back and always lock your doors, take your keys, always have it on hand. In the evenings, utilize streetlights, park close to the store that you are going to shop at."