The Holy See contends it is immune from being sued and wasn’t properly served a civil complaint that alleges it should be held responsible for sexual abuse that occurred in the mid-1990s in Guam.

According to documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Friday, attorneys for the Holy See have asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a sex abuse victim, identified in court records by his initials, D.M., to protect his identity.

The plaintiff filed the lawsuit in 2019 against former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, the Archdiocese of Agaña, Father Duenas Memorial School, the Capuchin Friars and the Holy See.

He alleges he was fondled and raped multiple times while staying with Apuron on weekends at the then-archbishop’s personal residence in Agana Heights.

“The complaint does not allege facts indicating that the Holy See ever received notice that Apuron posed a danger to minors prior to Apuron’s abuse of plaintiff,” court documents state.

In the motion to dismiss, attorneys for the Holy See said the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act protects the Holy See from being sued.

“The Holy See is presumptively immune from the jurisdiction of this court unless one of the FSIA’s exceptions to sovereign immunity applies,” attorneys for the Holy See stated in the motion. “There are significantly more serious errors here - the failure to send the document to the head of the minister of foreign affairs and the failure to include the notice of suit required by law - did not even substantially comply.”

The plaintiffs, according to court documents, had made several attempts to serve the Holy See via DHL courier service.

“Because the FSIA service statute is hierarchical, valid service must be attempted under section before moving on, …” court documents state.

The attorneys also argue that the request for a jury trial and punitive or exemplary damages should be stricken, as both, they contend, are statutorily barred against a foreign sovereign.