'Holy See is liable' in Apuron's sex abuse case, survivor says

The Holy See, or the Vatican, is legally responsible for former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, according to a man who is accusing Apuron of raping and molesting him when he was a minor in the 1990s.

In July, the Holy See filed a motion to dismiss the case brought against it in the Apuron case, by a plaintiff identified in court documents only as D.M. to protect his privacy.

D.M., in federal court filings on Tuesday, said the motion to dismiss should be denied.

"Apuron was appointed by the Holy See and reported to the Holy See. The Holy See knew or should have known of his conduct. The Holy See is liable," D.M. said in a 57-page filing in the U.S. District Court of Guam.

D.M. is represented by Pennsylvania-based attorney Marci A. Hamilton, an expert on clergy sex abuse and child sex abuse statutes of limitation, Guam-based attorney Charles McDonald, and Saipan-based attorney Michael Dotts.

The plaintiff alleges that Apuron raped and molested him multiple times in the school year 1994-1995 at the then-archbishop's private residence.

The Holy See's motion to dismiss is based on three broad grounds, including claims that there were significant defects in the plaintiff's service, D.M. said.

"This is not correct. The service was missing a separate Notice of Claim addressed to a certain Minister but included the Complaint and Summons. Plaintiff substantially complied with the requirement for service, and substantial compliance is all that is required," D.M. stated.

D.M. said if the Holy See's motion is granted, "Plaintiff should be allowed time to correct the service of process issue or to amend."

The plaintiff also said the Holy See's argument that the court lacks subject matter and personal jurisdiction under the holding in Doe v. Holy See and the Foreign Service Immunities Act "fails for multiple reasons."

In the latest court filings, D.M. said his complaint sufficiently alleges that his injuries were caused by the Holy See. He said the Holy See broke its duty of care to him when they failed to intervene and investigate Apuron's proximity and behavior toward the plaintiff, despite their knowledge and duty.

The Holy See is liable under the Foreign Service Immunities Act because the actions occurred in the U.S. and the plaintiff is seeking money damages.

D.M. also said the Holy See exercises economic control over the property of the defendants in the case, as well as control their affairs.

Apuron, the Archdiocese of Agaña, Father Duenas Memorial School, the Capuchin Friars and the Holy See are among defendants in D.M.'s lawsuit.

"Separating the Holy See from the other defendants will entitle the Holy See to benefits in United States courts while avoiding its obligation," D.M. said.

He also said Apuron was an employee and agent of the Holy See.

D.M.'s court filing also stated that the Holy See knew of Apuron's sexual abusive exploitative propensities and unfitness, yet continued to retain and engage his services without conducting an investigation.

"When the awful truth came out, the Holy See finally acted. The Holy See acted not because it was their first time hearing of Apuron's sexual abuse, but only because now the truth is exposed to the public," D.M. said.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop of Guam after a tribunal convicted him in 2018 of sexual abuse of minors, and that decision was upheld in 2019. Apuron is one of dozens of Guam clergy named in nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claims since 2016.

This particular civil case caught the Holy See's attention after D.M.'s counsel asked the District Court of Guam to seek the U.S. Department of State's help on service of process on the Holy See.

In a separate 14-page filing, D.M. also opposed the Capuchins' motion to dismiss the complaint.

"The Plaintiff has pled enough facts to support its allegation that the Capuchins are not independent or separate from the Holy See but are instead an alter ego entity," he said.