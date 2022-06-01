The Guam Unique Merchandise and Art training program known as "I Businun Mami," or home-based business, continues for the villages of Malesso’, Humåtak, Inalåhan and Asan-Maina in June and July.

Mayor Anthony P. Chargualaf of Inalåhan will host the training for the villages of Inalåhan, Malesso’, and Humåtak on June 11 and 18 at the Inalåhan’s Mayor’s Office.

After training in the southern villages, the program will move to Asan-Maina on June 25 and July 2 at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office.

The program is designed to assist individuals looking to start their own home-based businesses or enhance existing businesses operated from their homes.

Funded by a grant from the Administration for Native Americans and the Guam Economic Development Authority, the mission of the program is to “create community commerce and networking through the development of Guam-centric cottage industries within Guam’s 19 villages.”

GUMA provides free home-based business mentoring, training and incubation through public and private partnerships. GUMA has conducted the training for the villages of Dededo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite/Hagåtña, Hågat/Sånta Rita-Sumai, Sinajana, Mangilao, and Yigo. The nonprofit organization will be working with the mayors to develop Village Directories of Businesses in each municipality and will assist in hosting village trade fairs.

“The people of GUMA are so warm, kind and loving in nature, and it really does encourage you to kick-start your dream,” said Mangilao participant Harmony Yatar, owner of Harm’s Charms. “Those actively seeking to be your own boss and start your own business, definitely use the resources because they are free."

Seating is limited and interested individuals are urged to contact their mayor’s office or GUMA at 671-646-3448 to register.