A Tamuning family's detailed information helped provide information that led police to the suspect of a burglary at their home on Wednesday.

The suspect, later identified as Javick Chutaro, was arrested just three months ago in a robbery at a Shell gas station in Tamuning.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., officers assigned to the Tumon Precinct Command responded to a home invasion complaint at a home along Tun Jesus Crisostomo Street.

Preliminary police investigation showed several family members from the residence were home when one of the residents discovered a stranger in the kitchen.

The stranger was seen walking out the dining room area and walked to the side of the home and began pacing back and forth, according to police.

The household called police and provided a detailed description of the man based on a photo that was taken by a family member.

A man fitting the description was located by the Tamuning Mayor’s Office.

The alleged burglar was later identified as 20-year-old Chutaro.

As police officers were arresting Chutaro, he became belligerent, according to the prosecution in court documents.

Chutaro kicked an officer as he continued to resist arrest, the documents stated.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of home invasion, burglary, terrorizing, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

Chutaro was booked and confined.

Chutaro and Akidro Setik, 24, were charged with second-degree robbery as second-degree felonies after they allegedly attempted to rob the Shell gas station along Chalan San Antonio at knifepoint on March 31.