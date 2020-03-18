Home Depot will be adjusting their hours to sanitize the store and restock on supplies that are in high demand.

Teresa Chomel, Home Depot Human Resources Manager, told The Guam Daily Post the Tamuning store will have new hours beginning Thursday.

The store will be open Monday- Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m..

"We will be closing the store early to sanitize and disinfect the store for the remainder of the night and restock our shelves," said Chomel.

She said there has been no disruption in receiving their orders and the staff have been doing their best to keep the shelves stocked as best as possible with the increased traffic coming through their doors for items like hand sanitizer, disinfectant, soap and other things.

"People are just buying it all out. There are just a lot more shoppers," she added.