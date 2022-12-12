Home Depot alleges suspect stole items, sold them online

A man stands accused of stealing from Home Depot on several occasions, using the self-checkout lane and then selling the stolen items online.

A magistrate's complaint filed against Kevin Su Cherry alleged he stole from Home Depot on at least four separate occasions. The first alleged theft occurred Oct. 17, court documents state.

“The defendant was seen at the self-checkout aisle purchasing $90.35 worth of retail items. On the CCTV footage, the defendant was seen exiting with a (Milwaukee) Impact Wrench, valued at $359.99, without having purchased the item,” the complaint said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cherry allegedly loaded the stolen item in his vehicle and drove off. He returned a few weeks later, and is alleged to have committed another theft using the same approach.

“On Nov. 2, the defendant was seen at the self-checkout aisle purchasing $72.33 worth of retail items. On CCTV footage the defendant was seen exiting with a Rotary Hammer Drill, valued at $379.99, without having purchased the item,” the complaint said.

According to police, camera footage showed two additional instances in November and December in which Cherry again used the same method to steal other items. In total Cherry is accused of taking more than $1,200 worth of retail items.

During the last incident, a Home Depot cashier stopped Cherry as he attempted to leave the store and asked if he was going to purchase the item, Cherry allegedly responded, "No," and left the item at the store.

"Lastly, the report also indicates that the Home Depot, through its own investigation, had located postings on Facebook tied to the Defendant and a female known the Defendant, which had shown the items that had been stolen listed for sale and that the items were exclusively sold at Home Depot,” the magistrate complaint said.

Cherry was charged with retail theft and attempted retail theft, both as misdemeanors.