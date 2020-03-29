Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 590 tax refund checks this week
- BREAKING NEWS: Naval Hospital Guam confirmed 4 patients tested positive for COVID-19
- Navy base adjusts installation access policy
- 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 'They essentially jailed us'
- President signs HR 1365 war claims legislation into law
- Military: Navy hospital's confirmation of cases an 'error'
- $2M in tax refunds for Guam tax payers who filed by Oct. 12
- Patient: 'They were shouting out my results on my street'
- COVID-19 cases reach 29
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
There are ways to get things done in this government without limiting the people’s knowledge of their government’s actions. Read more
Cho'cho Saina
- By Laura M. Torres Souder
The research on revitalization efforts among First Nation peoples and indigenous cultures around the world sheds light on how our colonized ex… Read more
- By Lindsay Williams
Most of us on Guam were not prepared to be without work for the next two weeks to a month. Working-class families who already live close to th… Read more