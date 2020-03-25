Beginning today Home Depot will limit the number of customers inside the building to promote social distancing within the store, according to Teresa Chomel, Home Depot Human Resources Manager.

The company imposed a limit of 130 customers at any given time and staff will also assist with ensuring those customers lining up are also at least 6 feet apart from one another, said Chomel.

Home Depot implemented adjusted hours last week in an effort to sanitize and restock the shelves, especially cleaning supplies.