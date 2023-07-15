Home Depot theft suspect 'cocked' handgun when confronted

The Guam Police Department is investigating a case of alleged retail theft at Home Depot in which the suspect allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun when confronted.

On Thursday, photos of a man walking out of Home Depot with a cart full of merchandise circulated on social media, along with a detailed report of what occurred.

The report, which GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed the department was investigating, stated Home Depot loss prevention personnel confronted a man walking out of the store with over $4,000 in merchandise.

Surveillance footage showed the man pushing an overflowing cart carrying items.

Upon being confronted, "the suspect pulled out a handgun and 'cocked it,'" the report stated. Savella told The Guam Daily Post the weapon has yet to be confirmed as a firearm.

Savella said Guam Airport Police officers first responded to the call before GPD launched its investigation.

A separate report stated that at 12:15 p.m. police officers responded and the suspect was last seen wearing a "blue T-shirt and white or beige visor and pushing a Home Depot shopping cart toward Hotel Mai'Ana," which neighbors the store.

A search of the area failed to locate the suspect, but surveillance footage showed the suspect was picked up by a white Mazda 3 sedan.

Savella confirmed Friday morning to local media the investigation remains ongoing.