A man who was convicted in a 2016 home invasion in local court is now facing charges in the District Court of Guam after he was allegedly caught with a gun.

Charles Elmer Scharff II, 38, was indicted on charges of felon in possession of firearm and ammunition along with a notice of forfeiture.

The indictment was filed March 31.

According to court documents, Scharff was found in possession of a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber pistol and ten rounds of .45 caliber ammunition on May 3, 2019.

That’s the same day prison records state he was taken to the Department of Corrections.

Scharff is scheduled to answer to the charges in federal court April 8.

Convicted

In July 2018, Scharff pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam to home invasion as a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended.

According to the judgment, he was also given credit for time he already served, and former Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo ruled that the sentence run concurrent with Scharff’s four separate criminal convictions from 2009 and 2010.

Prison records state that he was arrested in 2009 for a separate robbery and kidnapping.

As part of the conditions set by the local court for his 2016 case, Scharff was not allowed to live in any residence that had firearms and he was ordered to stay away from all firearms and other deadly weapons. The court also stated that under no circumstances was he to possess, carry, transfer or use any firearms.

Home invasions

In August 2016, Scharff broke into a home in Apra Heights. Homeowners awoke to find Scharff armed with a black handgun demanding cash before the victims turned over what money they had on them, Post files state.

He left without incident.

On Dec. 1, 2016, Guam police received a report of another home invasion in Piti. Scharff encountered the homeowner in the hallway and bound the victim’s hands and feet, took his gold baht necklace and cash, and fled in the victim’s pickup truck, according to court documents.

Police arrested Scharff and three others in connection with the home invasion incidents.