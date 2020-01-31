Homebound service begins; 600 war claims processed

For assistance Claimants in need of homebound assistance can contact the Guam War Claims Processing Center at 482-0792 to schedule a visit or email guamwarclaims@guam.gov.

Homebound services for war claims processing has begun, the governor's office announced Thursday.

As previously noted, of the 1,400 claims the Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission has adjudicated so far, about 700 are of survivors living on Guam, the governor's office stated. Since the opening of the government of Guam processing center on Jan. 24, more than 600 adjudicated claims have been processed.

Some of the survivors are unable to make it to the processing center for various reasons.

"We want them to know that we provide homebound services in which a representative of ours will come out to them to assist them with their claim. This is the least we can do for them during their time of need,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press release. “We want to thank all our survivors for their patience as we work diligently to process all adjudicated claims, and assist those with inquiries about the local war claims program.”

GovGuam's processing is based on amounts approved by the commission. Most of the reparations checks issued so far are for $10,000 or $12,000 for each claimant.

Claims could be filed by war survivors or on behalf of those who were alive by the time the law went into effect on Dec. 23, 2016.

The law says the following payments are to be made:

• $15,000 for rape or a severe personal injury such as loss of a limb, dismemberment or paralysis;

• $12,000 for forced labor or a personal injury such as disfigurement, scarring, or burns; and

• $10,000 for forced march, internment, or hiding to evade internment.

Each family of the victims who were killed in the war will be compensated $25,000. But only if the heirs – a parent, spouse or child of the deceased – lived through the enactment of the war reparations law on Dec. 23, 2016.

And the federal law says the payments to the survivors of the wartime dead can be made "only after all payments are made" to those who survived the war and were still alive when the law was enacted.