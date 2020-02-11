Residents are reporting getting called by an international number, some multiple times already within the first couple hours of Tuesday morning.

Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense are closely monitoring reports of local telephone numbers receiving calls from unusual or unexpected international numbers.

They're working with local telecommunications companies, according to a GHS/OCD press release.

The international phone numbers may begin in area code 881 or 882 and are seemingly “spoofed,” which means it is imitated or disguised to appear as a different number.

The community is reminded to remain vigilant and continue to follow these tips:

· Do not answer any unexpected calls from international or unusual numbers

· If you have a missed call from an international or unusual number with only one ring, do not be tempted to call back

· If an international or unusual number calls you with only one ring, block the number, if possible